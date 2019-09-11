Josephine's Obituary

Josephine Marie (Przybylski) Vaudrin, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

She was born on March 18, 1928 to James and Mary Przybylski, seventh of eight children. Preceding her in death were brothers Laudy, Francis, John, Stanley, Clemens, and Lawrence Przybylski, and sister, Mary Klawuhn.

Josephine graduated from Central High School in 1945. On August 21, 1954, she married Larry E. Vaudrin, who died January 15, 1996.

They had four children. Deborah Ballin (Bill) of this area and Larry Vaudrin (Donna) of Wilmington, NC, are still living. Kathleen Hardin went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2007, and Larry’s twin, Gerald James Vaudrin died in infancy on February 25, 1958. Josephine had five grandchildren: Amy Ballin, John Ballin (Cheryl Ann), Ryan Vaudrin (Sonja), Kristen Vaudrin (Kyle), and James Hardin (Tisha), five great-grandchildren: twins, Moniesa and Molieka Mitchell, Dominic and Delaney Worley, and Trent Michael Hardin. Josephine’s first great-great grandchild, Mathias, was born December 26.

Josephine grew up in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and transferred to the Saint Francis parish after marriage. She was active in the Altar Society and in the Daughters of Isabella. Josephine was a long-time member of the St. Joseph Women’s Chamber of Commerce. When she was younger, Josephine was an avid bowler, bowling for the Bucket Shop, and even winning a city tournament. Josephine also enjoyed trips to Vegas with the girls from Green Hills.

At around 13 Josephine began working for Flavor Maid Potato Chips and then for Kotok’s Grocery run by Fred and Dorothy Kotok. Josephine studied for a short time at Platte Business School but worked continuously in the retail grocery business until retirement. She was one of the first employees hired at the Green Hills at Belt and Mitchell and she worked there until the store closed. At that time, Josephine became full-time caregiver for her daughter Kathleen who suffered from metachromatic leukodystrophy. Josephine spent almost 40 years caring for Kathleen and much of that time she raised Kathleen’s son, James, as well. She was very happy to meet James’ son, Trent, earlier this summer.

Three of the highlights of Josephine’s life were Sunday brunches with her sister Mary’s family, weekly phone calls from her son Larry, and trips to the boat, often with her nephew, Robert. When Josephine needed additional care in her final years, Larry and Donna opened their home to her and made sure her last days were very special.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 14th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.

A Rosary will be recited 6:00 PM Friday, September 13th at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 PM.

Josephine loved God and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Saint Francis Xavier Church, or to Bishop LeBlond in honor of Nancy Rost Klawuhn.