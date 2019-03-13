Josephine Starcher March 11, 1934 - March 13, 2019

Josephine Starcher, 85, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at a local healthcare facility.

Josephine was born in St. Louis, MO on March 11, 1934 to Anthony and Charlotte (Mais) Cusumano and spent most of her adult life in Kansas City, MO. She moved to St. Joseph 8 years ago. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pauline (Ken) Frederich, Geraldine Cusumano, Jean Allen, Genevieve Cusumano and Joyce Cusumano and brother, Herb Cusumano.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Brady, Gina Vega, Dana Lackey, Sandra Jinkens; son, Donald Starcher; brothers, Robert (Cathy), Raymond (Betty) and Michael (Kate) Cusumano; sister Rose Cusumano; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to Jim Dugan, David Hurst and Bob Rzepkowski. Your kindness and compassion meant the world to our mother. She loved each one of you. God bless all of you.

Mass of Christian burial 10:00 AM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior with Rosary at 9:40 AM. Celebrant Father Christian Malewski.