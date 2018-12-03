Josh Robertson

1978-2018

Josh Robertson, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018.

He was born July 2, 1978 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roger and Luella (McConnell) Robertson.

Josh married Danielle Krystal Kennon November 9, 2014. She survives of the home.

He was a member of The Keys Christian Fellowship Church. Josh was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

Josh enjoyed fishing, camping, basketball, road trips, sketching, and music. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his children were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include daughter, Makaylee; son, Hunter; brothers, Buck and Jermiah Robertson; mother-in-law, Janet Kennon; father-in-law, Danny Kennon; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, The Keys Christian Fellowship. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Josh’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.