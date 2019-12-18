Joshua Charles Spicer 24, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 30, 1995 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Angela and Darin Spicer. He graduated from Central High School, and has worked at Triumph Foods for the last 8 years. Joshua was easy going, happy, who was always willing to help people, and people loved talking to him. He enjoyed video games, movies, and woodworking. He recently bought a truck from grandpa for his dad and him as a project. Joshua is survived by his parents, brothers, Bryan Spicer, St. Joseph, and Kaleb Spicer, sister, Anna (Gage) West, St. Joseph, paternal grandparents, Gale & Sherry Spicer, and maternal grandparents, Carl & Debbie Finney all of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.