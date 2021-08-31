Joshua Godley, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He was loving young man at heart that adored his friends and family.
Joshua enjoyed the Backstreet Boys, North Carolina Panthers, basketball and WWE.
Survivors include his mama, Carrie Campbell; brother, Dallas Campbell (Tamara); sister, Dayonna Lewis (Shylo); nieces and nephews, Calvin, Sophia, Dillon; grandparents, Robert Guinn (Barbara), Terry Throckmorton; Buddy, Ryan Root; Best Friend, John Harris; beloved dogs, Zayla, Thor, Sabs; and aunts and uncles.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
