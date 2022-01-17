Clear
Joshua James Burk, 37

Joshua James Burk, 37, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away December 29, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:58 PM

Olathe, KS- Joshua James Burk, 37, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away December 29, 2021. Joshua was born February 25, 1984 in Chillicothe, MO.

Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Billy Campbell; paternal grandmother Voncile Burk; paternal grandparents, James & Jean Burk.

He is survived by: mother, Brenda Burk, Cameron, MO; fiancée, Shannon Hendrickson, Olathe, KS; father, James (Saundra) Burk, Stet, MO; 3 sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Brookshier, Cameron, MO, Jody (Ryan) Foster, Stet, MO, Jill (Tyler) Rodgers, Hardin, Mo; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Campbell, Braymer, MO; 4 nieces, 1 nephew; several aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life service, January 22, 2022 at 12-3pm at the Lions club in Braymer Missouri

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
