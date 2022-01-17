Olathe, KS- Joshua James Burk, 37, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away December 29, 2021. Joshua was born February 25, 1984 in Chillicothe, MO.
Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Billy Campbell; paternal grandmother Voncile Burk; paternal grandparents, James & Jean Burk.
He is survived by: mother, Brenda Burk, Cameron, MO; fiancée, Shannon Hendrickson, Olathe, KS; father, James (Saundra) Burk, Stet, MO; 3 sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Brookshier, Cameron, MO, Jody (Ryan) Foster, Stet, MO, Jill (Tyler) Rodgers, Hardin, Mo; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Campbell, Braymer, MO; 4 nieces, 1 nephew; several aunts and uncles.
Celebration of Life service, January 22, 2022 at 12-3pm at the Lions club in Braymer Missouri
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.