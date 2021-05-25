Clear
Joshua Matthew Rich 41, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 unexpectedly in a Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:39 PM

Joshua Matthew Rich 41, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 unexpectedly in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born May 31, 1979 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Roxy and Mike Rich. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1997, and married the love of his life Jobie O'Brien on October 15, 2005, she survives of the home. He was working at Multivac, and formerly worked at Harley Davidson for 15 years as a Machinist. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Bears, coaching boys baseball, and enjoyed spending time with his sons. He was a manly man who loved to sit out back with a big fire going , surrounded by his family and friends singing karaoke and showing his mad dance skills. Joshua had an exceptional love for his wife Jobie, he was very family oriented, loving his brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Robert Henry Deatherage, paternal grandparents, Bob & Mary Bell Rich, and nephew, Caden Blanton. Survivors include: wife, Jobie Rich, sons, Memphis and Bryar Rich of the home, father, Mike "Odie" (Stacie) Rich, Amazonia, MO, mother, Roxy Rich, Elwood, KS, brother, Brandon (Teala) Rich, Elwood, KS, sisters: Heather (Michael) Rich St. Joseph and Taylor Meers, Elwood, KS, maternal grandmother, Charlene Deatherage, and his in-laws: Jolene (Bob) Searcy and O.B. (Marta) O'Brien.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Friday, May 7, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
