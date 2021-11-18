Joshua Robert Oliver, 36, Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo. He lived in Kansas City until the age of 5. From the age of 5 years old onward he spent his life in St. Joseph, Missouri. As a young child he spent much of his time with his grandparents, Bob and Lorree Oliver. Josh idealized his grandpa and simply adored his grandma. At 12 years old when his grandfather passed away, he would spend most of his summer with his grandmother, Lorree, making sure that she was taken care of. Josh adored his family. To his mother, Tami, he was her rock. They shared an unbreakable bond as mother and son. To his sister, Jamie, he was her protector and friend.

Josh was known by his friends as Oliver or Ollie. He attended Missouri Western University as a Phi Sigma Kappa. He was a charismatic bartender. He really enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. On Sunday fun days he created so many memories with his friends.

Josh had found his new purpose in life in 2009 when his son, Maddox Lee was born. There was nothing more he wanted than to be a good father for his son. When Josh wasn’t watching Maddox playing sports, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle that he built.

Through many ventures, Josh had found his passions and dream career. He opened his own barbershop in downtown St. Joseph, MO. Bobree Barbershop was named after his beloved grandparents. He put his heart and soul into every inch of his shop.

Josh was full of life. He could light up the entire room with a smile that was never ending. His smile and his personality left a footprint on everyone’s hearts.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert F. and Lorree Oliver; aunt, Jane Ann Oliver; and cousin, Christopher Livingston.

Survivors include son, Maddox Lee Oliver; mother, Tami Claycomb and husband Rich Claycomb; sisters, Jamie Nichole Dinneen and Fiancé Aaron Christensen, Melinda Claycomb, Melanie and husband Opie Henggeler; niece Delanie Acklin; nephew, Lane Acklin; aunt and uncle, Dennis and Kathy Constable; cousins, Lorissa Constable and daughter, Jane Rawlinson, Jennifer Schmidt, husband Jake Schmidt, sons, Payton and Carter Schmidt; his girlfriend, Kimber Rucker and her children, Landon and Amara.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Friday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to go towards a college fund for Josh’s son, Maddox. College fund will be held at Independent Farmers Bank in Stewartsville, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.