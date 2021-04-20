Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Joshua Scott Burns, 43

Joshua Scott Burns 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:22 AM

Joshua Scott Burns 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born March 7, 1978 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Donna Gilgour and Danny Burns. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1996, and he was working at Triumph Foods as a fork lift driver. He served in the United States Army, Airborne Division. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, his favorite spot was at Bobs Fishing Lake. He was an avid 49ers fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, he was very excited to be an upcoming grandpa in August. Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Dick Scott, maternal grandmother, Betty Rice, paternal grandparents, Nancy & Jack Lisle, paternal great grandmother, Carol Louise Burns, aunt, Debbie Rice, maternal grandfather, Carl Gladstone, and niece, Malaya Burns. Survivors include, father, Danny Burns (Bonnie Buthman), Saint Joseph, MO, mother, Donna (Steve) Gilgour, Faucett, MO, mother, Darlene Burns (Jerry Burdick), St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Olivia Kerns, her mother, Sara West, daughter, Lundyn Burns, her mother, Jamie Thompson, son, Colton Burns, his mother, Donna McGlothlin, brothers, Todd (Diane) Williams, Bethany, MO and Dustin (Jacoba) Burns, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Carri (Mike) Ishmael, Clarksdale, MO and Danielle Burns, St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandmother, Ida Scott, St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandmother, Gloria Gladstone, Bethany, great aunt, Lorraine Sherman, maternal grandfather, Harvey Rice, bonus kids, Chandler, Salem, Trynity, and Hayley, as well as numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Green Valley Baptist Church, Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Joshua Burns Children's Education Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories