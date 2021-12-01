Joshua Scott Horn 31, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 in St Joseph, MO. He was born July 12, 1990 in Lexington, KY, son of Mary Ann and Scott Horn. Josh worked as an Electrician, working for Case Electric and Triumph Foods. He enjoyed riding and working on 4-wheelers. Josh was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Horn. Survivors include, father, Scott (Valta) Horn, of St. Joseph, sister, Elizabeth (Travis) Gann of St. Joseph, step-sisters, Dorinda (Vince) Pettijohn of St. Joseph, Becky (Mark) Courtney of St. Joseph, Amanda (Dennis) Mueller of Plano, TX, step-brother, JD Hay, and nephew, Noah Shear. A private family viewing and local arrangements under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held under the direction of Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home in Richmond, Kentucky with Interment in the Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Kentucky.
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:44 AM