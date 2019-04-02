Obituary

Joshua Searcy

1978-2019

Joshua Searcy, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at University of Chicago Hospital. Josh received a heart transplant two years ago. He fought until he had no more fight left.

Josh was born April 4, 1978 in St. Joseph Missouri.

Josh worked for Vanguard Airlines then went on to become Regional Manager for Allegiant Airlines.

Josh enjoyed traveling, going to the lake, boating, skiing and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Josh loved his son Bryson dearly and his nieces Olivia and Avery were his love bugs!

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Helen Cox and Gerald Searcy.

Survivors include his son, Bryson Searcy (Breanna Becerra); parents, Brad and Melinda Taylor, Jerry and Lori Searcy; brother, Noah Taylor (Amanda); nieces, Olivia and Avery Taylor; grandparents, Mary Searcy, John and Shirley Taylor, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, with visitation Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Advance Heart Failure of U Chicago–Courage & Innovation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.