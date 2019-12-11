Joshua Wayne Almanza, 45

Joshua Almanza, 45, of St Joseph, passed away Monday December 9, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 6, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Yvonne Almanza. Joshua enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Margaret Almanza, cousin, Donnie George, aunt, Delores Griffin and uncle, Tom Almanza. He is survived by father, Ronnie Collins, mother, Yvonne Almanza, wife, Brandy Almanza, children, Jordan McBee, Gabriele Almanza, Hannah Saxton (fiance' Abel), Alexis Huffman, Madison Saxton, and Olivia Almanza, granddaughters, Scarlett McBee and Amelia Saxton, brother, Jay Metcalf, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Memorials are requested to the Joshua Almanza Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home, or online at www.ruppfuneral.com, select donate funeral funds tab on his obituary page.