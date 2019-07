Joy Anne Schmille December 14, 1939 - July 04, 2019

Joy Anne Schmille, 79, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Besides Christmas, Joy went to be with the Lord on her other favorite holiday.

Joy was born on December 14, 1939 in Blair, Kansas to Henry Edward & Esther Anne (Lehman) Juhl.

She graduated from Troy High School in 1957. Joy then attended Gard Business College. She was a member of the Zion United EvangelicalChurch, Women’s Fellowship & Women’s Bible study of Wathena, Kansas. Joy worked in various positions, American Angus, Sinclair’s Drug Store, Methodist Medical Center, Wathena Nursing Home and retired from Casey’s General Store.

Joy married Henry C. “Hank” Schmille on April 11, 1959. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents & granddaughter, Amanda.

Survivors: Children - Janet Brunner (Doug),

Tracey Johnson (Ron),

Lori Callahan (Bill),

Henry Schmille

Mary Beth Hawkins (Jerry),

Grandchildren, Diana, Andrew (Jenna), Karlee, Carl, Ryan (Ali), Riley, Shea, Kaitlyn, Justin (Erin), Jerad, Bree & Kallie & great-grandchildren Dack, Steele, Bly Juhl, Wakely and 2 additional children, all dear to her heart.

Sisters, Edda Kay Koehler (Bernie),

Sherry Dishon (Kenny),

Nancy Huss (Bill),

Numerous nieces & nephews, and many extended family members.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, July, 9, 2019.

At the Zion United EvangelicalChurch, Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Monday evening at the Harman- Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday.

Burial: Zion United Evangelical Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Wathena EMS or the Zion United Evangelical Church.