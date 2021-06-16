Joy “Bubbles” Taylor, 69, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.

She was born July 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Bobby and Joy (Nolan) Gregg, Sr.

Joy attended Benton High School and Missouri Western State University.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, decorating, two-stepping with Dave, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was always happy when she had a baby in her arms. Joy loved celebrating the 4th of July, which was her favorite holiday. She was known affectionally by her family as “Bubbles.”

Joy was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bobby Gregg, Jr, Ronnie Gregg; grandson, Jesse Scott.

Survivors include son, Michael Hughes; grandchildren, Brittany Hughes, Michael W. Hughes; great-grandchildren, Jalynn Bildeback, Brayden Weiser; daughters, Christina Jones, Donita Scott, Nicole Taylor; sisters, Sandra Wilson (Lonnie), Sherry Karen (Kim); companion, Dave Taylor; best friend, Wendy Graves; host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Noyes Home for Children.