Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joy "Bubbles" Taylor, 69

Joy “Bubbles” Taylor, 69, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:35 PM

Joy “Bubbles” Taylor, 69, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
She was born July 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Bobby and Joy (Nolan) Gregg, Sr.
Joy attended Benton High School and Missouri Western State University.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, decorating, two-stepping with Dave, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was always happy when she had a baby in her arms. Joy loved celebrating the 4th of July, which was her favorite holiday. She was known affectionally by her family as “Bubbles.”
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bobby Gregg, Jr, Ronnie Gregg; grandson, Jesse Scott.
Survivors include son, Michael Hughes; grandchildren, Brittany Hughes, Michael W. Hughes; great-grandchildren, Jalynn Bildeback, Brayden Weiser; daughters, Christina Jones, Donita Scott, Nicole Taylor; sisters, Sandra Wilson (Lonnie), Sherry Karen (Kim); companion, Dave Taylor; best friend, Wendy Graves; host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories