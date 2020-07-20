Joy Darlene (Hornbeck) Cox, 85

Joy Cox, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in Platte City, MO at the age of 85. Joy was born August 10, 1934 in Marion, IN to William Gilmore and Mary Ruth (Hodge) Hornbeck. She graduated from Platte City High School in 1952 and married Gilbert Wayne “Sonny” Cox on May 28, 1953 at the Christian Church in Platte City, MO. She was a member of the Platte City United Methodist Church and worked as a nurse’s aide at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville, MO for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. Joy is survived by daughters Sherry (Michael) Fogal, Lisa (Bill) Werline, and Tammy (Greg Yount) Berry; son David (Melissa) Cox; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Rene (John) Baber; brother Walt Hornbeck; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 5-7 pm Monday, July 20 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Platte City Cemetery, Platte City, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Platte City United Methodist Church.