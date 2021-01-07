Joy E. Toombs, 95

Joy Toombs, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Carriage Square Health Care Center.

Joy. was born on September 12, 1925 in Gentry County, Missouri, Daughter of Eddie and Lulu Myrick Weatherd.

Joy dedicated her life to caring for children, both her own and many others.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents, two sisters, and five brothers.

Joy married Joseph Toombs on March 31, 1944 in Troy, Kansas.

Surviving family includes daughter, Linda (Dean) Fleshman, sons, Ronald (Kathy) and Randy (Sharon) Toombs, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and dozens of children that called her Grandma Joy.

The family suggests memorial contributions to your favorite charity.

Visitation will be Monday, December 14, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, MO.