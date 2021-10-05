Joy Johnson, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away September 17, 2021.

Joy was born July 11, 1932 in Pattonsburg, MO, to Dr. Jerome and Elsie (Ireland) McCulley.

She had worked for many years as the office manager for K-Mart in St. Joseph. Joy was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son Kyle Johnson and wife Shannon and grandson Canyon Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.