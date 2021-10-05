Clear
Joy Johnson, 89

Joy Johnson, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away September 17, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:39 PM

Joy was born July 11, 1932 in Pattonsburg, MO, to Dr. Jerome and Elsie (Ireland) McCulley.

She had worked for many years as the office manager for K-Mart in St. Joseph. Joy was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son Kyle Johnson and wife Shannon and grandson Canyon Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
