Joyce Ann Annigian, 81

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:50 PM

Joyce Ann Annigian 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 14, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Erma & Vernon Flowers. She married Mike Annigian on February 27, 1959, he preceded her in death on November 30, 2019. Joyce graduated from Benton High School, class of 1959. She was the owner and operator of King Hill Body Shop for 50 years, and the Annigian Auto Sales. Joyce was a member of the Sweet Adelines and the South Side Business Women's Organization. She enjoyed singing, fishing, and going to the Casino. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter in law, Lori Annigian, and a brother Ronald Flowers. Survivors include sons, Steve Annigian, Greg (Diana) Annigian, and Jeff (Cindy) Annigian, and daughter, Michelle (Greg) Gilpin, grandchildren: Brandon (Candice) Gilpin, Kathleen (Adam) Musick, Heather Annigian, Ryan Gilpin, Courtney (Chris) Munsell, and Kyle Annigian, and 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
