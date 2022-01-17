Clear
Joyce Ann Christian, 79

Joyce Ann Christian, 79, of Altamont, passed away January 1, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:00 PM

Altamont, MO- Joyce Ann Christian, 79, of Altamont, passed away January 1, 2022. Joyce was born February 8, 1942 in Emmetsburg, IA, to Gerald W. and Cleone E. (Cook) Gilbert.

Joyce worked as a unit secretary for CRMC for over 30 years. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cameron, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Cleone and her husband Harry.

Joyce is survived by: son, David James Roach, Overland Park, KS; daughters Glenda Miles, Gallatin, MO, Karen (Robert) Bruders, Cameron, MO; grandchildren, David John Roach, Kyle Miles, Amber McMillian, Kayla Lisenbee, Skyler Segura, Savannah Roach; great grandchildren, MaCallen, Ellie, Kyle, Dustin, Henry, Will, Mayzie.

Services will be at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cameron, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

