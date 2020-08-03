Joyce Ann Custer, 79

Joyce Custer

1940-2020

St. Joseph, MO….Joyce Ann Custer, age 79, was born August 16, 1940 in rural Maysville, Missouri the daughter of Leslie and Ada (House) Culley. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side July 31, 2020 at her Daughter’s home in St. Joseph.

Joyce was a graduate of Maysville Class of 1958 and after graduation married her High School Sweetheart Thomas Custer. To this union two daughters were born. Later in Life, Joyce married Gary Loyd until his passing in 2008.

Joyce traveled with Tom as an over the road truck driver for many years and was a beautician. She loved spending time with her family, painting, making crafts, camping, and being outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, Tom Custer in 2001 and Gary Loyd in 2008. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Tim) Eiman, St. Joseph and Kim Custer, St. Joseph; two brothers, Keith (Marcy) Culley, St. Joseph and Wayne (Patty) Culley, Cameron; four grandchildren, Lucas (Beth) Eiman, Matthew (Jenny) Eiman, Michael (Jason) Eiman, Amber (Tyler) Lawson; five great-grandchildren, Jensen, Brayden, Kolby, Ethan, Owen, and another on the way.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, MO. Visitation: 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com