Joyce Ann (Myers) Delk, 82

Joyce Ann (Myers) Delk, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021

She was born September 12, 1938 in Savannah, Missouri to Selby and Grace (Adkins) Myers.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joyce volunteered thousands of hours at the Savannah Community Action Partnership and her children's and grandchildren's school libraries. She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Delk; parents; and 13 siblings.
Survivors include children: Eddie and Kathy Delk; grandchildren, Brett, Michael, and Rose Spitzer, Brandon Delk, Amber and Takota Hartman; great-grandchildren, Miley, Bella and Braxton; brother, Huston Myers; sister, Iola Cannedy.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday Mar 15th, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday Mar 14th, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts in Joyce’s name to: Andrew County Ministries food pantry or Community Action Partnership of Saint Joseph, MO. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

