Joyce Ann Perkins, 78

Joyce Ann (Searcy) Perkins

1941-2019

Maysville, MO……Joyce Ann Perkins, age 78, of St. Joseph, Mo., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville, Mo. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Greg Dixon of First Baptist Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, Mo.

Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Joyce was born in rural Weatherby, Mo. to Guy B. and Barbara Rose (Eagleburger) Searcy, on March 26, 1941.

She went to High School in Maysville, graduating in 1960.

Joyce went on to college and worked as a bookkeeper, accountant, and realtor among other office responsibilities.

She was well known as a pioneer of sorts, breaking through a lot of barriers for women of her generation, and was very independent and hard working.

Important to her was equality and fairness for all. She was never judgmental of others.

Joyce always displayed Christian virtues and values, was a lifetime member of Alta Vista Baptist Church, and had a great love for her family and friends.

She liked to dance and was good at it too, learning at a young age this talent from her father.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Charles, of the home, son, Tony (Jennifer) Perkins and grandson Reid, Post Falls, Idaho, daughter, Kimberly(Sean) McMackins, Jefferson City, Mo., sister, Barbara Jean Rash, best friend Ruth Gibson, nieces,nephews,cousins, and a multitude of dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Norma Lee Millard.

Memorials : to the Donor’s Choice