Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joyce Ann Perkins, 78

Visitation: Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469. ■ Service: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 1:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home - Maysville branch. Internment: Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, MO.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Joyce Ann (Searcy) Perkins
1941-2019

Maysville, MO……Joyce Ann Perkins, age 78, of St. Joseph, Mo., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville, Mo. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Greg Dixon of First Baptist Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, Mo.

Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Joyce was born in rural Weatherby, Mo. to Guy B. and Barbara Rose (Eagleburger) Searcy, on March 26, 1941.

She went to High School in Maysville, graduating in 1960.

Joyce went on to college and worked as a bookkeeper, accountant, and realtor among other office responsibilities.

She was well known as a pioneer of sorts, breaking through a lot of barriers for women of her generation, and was very independent and hard working.

Important to her was equality and fairness for all. She was never judgmental of others.

Joyce always displayed Christian virtues and values, was a lifetime member of Alta Vista Baptist Church, and had a great love for her family and friends.

She liked to dance and was good at it too, learning at a young age this talent from her father.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Charles, of the home, son, Tony (Jennifer) Perkins and grandson Reid, Post Falls, Idaho, daughter, Kimberly(Sean) McMackins, Jefferson City, Mo., sister, Barbara Jean Rash, best friend Ruth Gibson, nieces,nephews,cousins, and a multitude of dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Norma Lee Millard.

Memorials : to the Donor’s Choice

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories