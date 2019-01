Joyce Ann Steele Hernandez McNett December 12, 1945 - January 28, 2019

Joyce Ann Steele Hernandez McNett, 73 of St. Joseph, left this world peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Joyce was born December 12, 1945 in St. Joseph, to Otis and Delores (Kennedy) Steele.

Prior to retirement she worked for Mead for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Hernandez, Kimberly Hernandez, Theresa Wollenzien (Dan), Larry McNett, Jr.; two grandsons, Cory and Casey Taylor; one granddaughter, Hayley Hernandez; six great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Steele (Peggy); other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister Jacqueline Kay Steele; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

She never met a stranger, loved to cook, but mostly loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Lung Association.

Joyce has been cremated per her wishes. Rosary will be Friday, February 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.