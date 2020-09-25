Clear
Joyce Ann Ware, 77

Rosary: Saturday, September 26th, 2020 12:00 PM @ St. Gregory's Catholic Church. 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, September 26th, 2020 12:30 PM @ St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 12:33 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Joyce Ann Ware, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away September 23rd, 2020, at Maryville Living Center. Survivors include, husband H. Charles Ware, son Brett Ware, daughter Jennifer Ware, three grandchildren with Jacquelyn, Brenden, and Brody Ware, brothers: Gene, Terry, and Jerry Dorrel, and sister Mary Rose Taube.

She was proceded in death by parents: Clyde and Mary Margret Dorrel, Brother: Larry Dorrel.

Joyce attended St. Patrick’s grade school in Maryville and graduated high school from Assumption Academy in Norfolk, Nebraska. Joyce went to college in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from the St. Anthony School of Nursing.

Joyce was recognized for 50 years of RN service by the State of Missouri. She worked several years for Dr. Imes and Associates and the last 16 years as the school nurse for Maryville RII High School. She loved nursing!!!

Mass of Christian Burial: 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church with rosary starting at noon. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials can be directed to the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church School, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468

