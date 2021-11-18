Clear
Joyce Ann Williams, 78

Joyce Ann Williams, 78, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

She was born May 18, 1943, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Orville and Emma (Lunsford) Banks.
Joyce was a member of Cornerstone Church in Savanah, Missouri.
She enjoyed listening to Christian music, watching westerns, telling stories, cooking fabulous meals, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jackson Durham; great-grandson, Kaiber Williams; sisters, Ellen Breitkrutz, Pansy Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Maureen Williams.
Survivors include children, Melody Miller (Brad), Junior Williams, Joe Williams (Brenda), Sandy Williams; grandchildren, Trigger, Cody, Bronson, Chuck, Tarl, Jarrod, Bill, Samantha, Brendan, Jordan, Courtney; sisters, Hope Sisk (Jackie), Hazel Turner, Betty Sollars; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Three Rivers Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

