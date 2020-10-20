Joyce (Bender) Officer-Myer, 85

Joyce (Bender) Officer-Myer, Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

She was born May 19, 1935, in Maitland, Missouri, to Cleo and Helen (Derr) Bender.

Joyce married Ernest E. Officer, February 24, 1957. Ernest passed on September 29, 1978. She married Bernard Myer June 17,1995 and he passed on September 2, 2017.

She attended New Point school in New Point, MO until the district consolidated with Oregon. Joyce graduated from Oregon High School in 1953. She attended one year at Northwest Missouri and Platte College. Joyce retired from the Savannah R-3 School District in 1995. She was a member at First Christian Church of Savannah, MO. Joyce had a beautiful singing voice and loved to play and watch sports. Joyce attended all of her grandchildren’s activities.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister Phyllis Bender Watson Edwards.

Survivors include: daughter, Lorna (Kirk) Lawrence of Tucson, AZ; son, Lyle (Shelly) Officer of Rosendale, MO; six grandchildren, Ann (Ryan) Nielsen, Claire Lawrence, Zachary (Kylie) Officer, Mitchell (Madesen) Officer, Kaylee and Alaina Officer; one great-grandson, Connor Nielsen.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at New Point Cemetery in Oregon, MO. The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to New Point Christian Church, New Point, MO or First Christian Church, Savannah, MO.