Obituary

Joyce E. Gilmore

1945-2019

Joyce E. Gilmore, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was born February 9, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Joyce married Larry L. Gilmore September 15, 1961. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and was very devoted to her faith. Joyce attended Lafayette High School.

She was a stay at home mother and enjoyed reading, crafts, cooking and collected angels.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Maxine (Smith) Darr; brothers, David, Robert and Gary Darr; and sister, Barbara Good.

Additional survivors include children, Dianna Gilmore, Robert Gilmore (Armida), Steven Gilmore (Tamin Thompson); grandchildren, Heather, Steven, Christian, Chelsea, Kierston, and Connor; sister, Avis Russell; brother, Larry Darr (Margaret); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.