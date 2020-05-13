Clear
Joyce E. Long, 72

Visitation: Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Joyce E. Long, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She was born September 10, 1947 to Raymond N. and Marie A. (Evans) Saunders.
Joyce married William B. Long November 19, 1966.
She was an administrative assistant and held positions at a number of companies.
Joyce enjoyed pop, Christian and Christmas music. She loved to sing. She loved children and especially babies. She was a good mom, good wife and great nana.
Joyce was a member of the Helena Baptist Church and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy K. Long; granddaughter, Alexis N. Adkins; and siblings, Donna Smith, Carole Baldwin; and Jerry Saunders.
Survivors include William, of the home; son, Jeffrey B. Long (Susan); daughter, Andrea M. Judkins (Josh F.); granddaughter, Lacie E. Adkins; great granddaughters Ariah N. J. and Arianna M. Jennings; brothers, David, Robert and Dennis Saunders; and numerous extended family and friends.
Private Family Farewell and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Noyes Home for Children or the Children’s Mercy Research Hospital Hematology Unit. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

