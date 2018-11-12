Joyce Eileen Luke, 54

oyce Eileen Luke, 54, passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing.

Joyce was born in Maryville on August 4, 1964, to Richard “Dick” and Rose Mary (Wilmes) Luke and spent all her life in the area.

Joyce attended St. Gregory’s School and graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1982. In 1990 she graduated with a B.S. in Public Relations from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She was a member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, and the Jaycee’s, both of Maryville.

On October 3, 1997, she was united in marriage to Christopher Jewett; they later divorced but remained close friends until passing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Luke, on October 30, 2015.

Joyce liked to spend time with friends and live life to the fullest; time at the beach, lake, casino, or Burney’s were her favorites. She always had a song or a movie line for any occasion. She had the voice of an angel (her words, not ours) and would burst out in song at any given time. She was an inspiration to many with her positive, upbeat attitude. She enjoyed playing softball and was very competitive.

She had a diverse career throughout her life, serving as the manager at Hardee’s, the manager at Cellular One, and for United Electric, Directv Division. She then found her passion helping place student teachers as the Assistant Director of Field Experiences at Northwest Missouri State University.

She is survived by her mother, Rose Mary Luke, Maryville; her siblings, Sharon (Oakel) Mayes, Bolckow; Marilyn Hughes, Savannah; Sheila Luke, Maryville; Rick Luke, Hopkins; Kirby (Namhee) Luke, St. Louis; Michael (Leslie) Luke, Barnard; stepson Jory (Luedy) Jewett, Guilford; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

Joyce was cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 15, 2018, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM, on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund will be set up in Joyce’s name. Please send donations in her name to Northwest Foundation, the School of Education, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO. 64468.