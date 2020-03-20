Joyce Eileen Walker, 76

Joyce Walker 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 17, 1943 in Hurlingen, MO, daughter of Francis and Eileen Weipert. She graduated from Leblond High School. She enjoyed listening to country music and crafting rosaries. Joyce was preceded in death by husband, Virgil Franklin Walker Jr., brother, Ronnie Weipert. Survivors include, daughter, Anna (Roy) Miller of Saint Joseph, daughter, Therese (Douglas) Melton of St. Joseph, son, David (MeMe) Walker of St. Joseph, 16, grandchildren, including Nathan Suman of St. Joseph, 17, great-grandchildren, sister, Cathy (Roger) Zug, sister, Cheryl Reynolds, sister, Karen (Tom) Holmes. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Christian Malewski officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Hurlingen, MO . Memorials are requested to the Joyce Walker Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary and livestream of the service at www.ruppfuneral.com.