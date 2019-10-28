Joyce Jean Baldwin (Cook), 89, Cameron, MO

Obituary
Joyce Baldwin
1930-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Joyce Jean Baldwin, 89, Cameron passed away on October 25, 2019.
Joyce was born on October 11, 1930 in Altamont, Missouri to Sylvester Richard and Orpha Mary (Johnson) Cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifford “Gene” Baldwin; infant daughter, Kathy Jean Baldwin; siblings, Don Cook and Yvonne Price.
Joyce was a 1948 graduate of Winston High School and worked as a clerk for the United States Post Office in Winston, before retiring.
Survivors: Nieces, Lisa (Richard) Slates and family, Cameron and Carol (William) Houston and family, Grain Valley, MO.
Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Winston Cemetery, Winston, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
