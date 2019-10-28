Clear

Joyce Jean Baldwin (Cook), 89, Cameron, MO

Visitation Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel Service Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Winston Cemetery WINSTON, MO

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Joyce Baldwin
1930-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Joyce Jean Baldwin, 89, Cameron passed away on October 25, 2019.
Joyce was born on October 11, 1930 in Altamont, Missouri to Sylvester Richard and Orpha Mary (Johnson) Cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifford “Gene” Baldwin; infant daughter, Kathy Jean Baldwin; siblings, Don Cook and Yvonne Price.
Joyce was a 1948 graduate of Winston High School and worked as a clerk for the United States Post Office in Winston, before retiring.
Survivors: Nieces, Lisa (Richard) Slates and family, Cameron and Carol (William) Houston and family, Grain Valley, MO.
Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Winston Cemetery, Winston, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
We will start the day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and as a system moves closer to the area, we could see some light rain or drizzle this afternoon. As cold air funnels into the area, this rain is likely to transition to a rain/snow mix and then possibly all snow Monday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories