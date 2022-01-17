Cameron, MO- Joyce Jean Morris, 71, of Cameron, passed away December 15, 2021. Joyce was born March 15, 1950 in Maryville, MO.
Joyce was a homemaker.
She is survived by: 2 sons, Jesse Morris, Cameron, MO, Jason Morris, Farmington, MO; daughter Michelle (Dennis) Marshall, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Anastasia & Michael; brother & sister-in-laws, Lester & Leigh Morris, Cameron, MO, Don & Sarah Morris, St. Charles, MO; sister-in-law, Georgia Pollard, Cameron, MO
Services will be 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 5:30-7:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.
For online condolences visit www. polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
