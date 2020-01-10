Clear
Joyce "Jo" Jean Thompson, 80

Visitation: Monday, January 13th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 8:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Joyce Jean "Jo" Thompson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away January 7, 2020.

Jo was born on April 21, 1939 in St. Joseph to the late Harley Sr. and Mildred "Toots" (Haynes) Freeman.

She graduated from Benton High School and retired from American Family Insurance in 2002.

Jo married Ronald Thompson, Sr. on December 24, 1992.

Jo was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, camping and loved to dance. She enjoyed her wine gatherings with friends but her most precious time was spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, Jo is preceded in death by brother Harley Freeman, Jr. and son Daniel Thompson.

Survivors: husband Ron Thompson, Sr.; children Vee Simpson (Tyler), Ray Smith, Jr. (Amy), Pam Regan, Ron Thompson, Jr. (Robin); sister Carole Seiter; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at our chapel.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph.

The family suggests memorials to the MDS Foundation or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.

