Joyce Kathleen McCown, 75

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 3:33 PM

Joyce K. McCown passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born on January 30, 1946 to Edward Rex and Martha Webber in Plattsburg, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rex and Martha Webber, brothers Donald, Eugene, Orville and Eddie and her sisters Nellie, Wilma, Maxine and Wanda.
Survivors include her one great-grandchild. She had many nephews and nieces with whom she cherished.
She worked in the healthcare industry for most of her life and made many long lasting friendships. Joyce was a member the Church of Christ in Cameron and valued her church family. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them.
Memorial contributions can be made to Second Harvest. Please join us for a celebration of Joyce’s life on September 18th at 11 a.m. at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

