Joyce Kissick, 88, of Dearborn, MO passed away, Sunday, August 16, 2020.

She was born on February 14, 1932 to Carrel Winifred and Martha Ellen (Thompson) Harmer in Edgerton, MO. Joyce grew up and attended school in Edgerton.

On September 23, 1947 she was united in marriage to James Allen Kissick, they were married for 66 years. After their marriage they lived in Edgerton where they made their home. Her husband, James, preceded her in death on January 20, 2014.

She was a cook for the North Platte School District in Edgerton for over 35 years.

Joyce was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Edgerton. She enjoyed cooking large meals, helping others, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jimmie Wallace; grandson Dean Cooke Kyle; brothers, Billy Harmer and Boley Harmer and sister, Ruth Ann Fuller.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Chuck (Linda) Kissick and Tom (Doris) Kissick; daughter Penny (Roger) Kyle; grandchildren, Jason and Joshua Kissick; brother, Robert Harmer; sisters, Mary (George) Gieringer, Charlotte King, and Lenora Molder; sister-in-law, Maxine Harmer; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton with visitation one hour prior to the church.

Burial: Reed CemeteryDonations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.