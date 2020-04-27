Joyce Marie (Barnett) Allen, 65

Joyce M. (Barnett) Allen, of St. Joseph, Mo. (formally from Stewartsville), age 65, was born March 6, 1955 in Smithville, Missouri.

She was the daughter of Edward Franklin and Lynna Mae (Jenson) Barnett, and passed away April 25, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO.

Joyce and Almus Allen were united in marriage in Gower, Mo. at the Christian Church on November 11, 1989.

To this union, a son, Zac was born, and a daughter, Annie was adopted.

Joyce loved to fish, crotchet, crafting and was an avid reader.

She started work at a very young age in the healthcare field, becoming a Registered Nurse.

A caregiver at heart, Joyce spent over 40 years in this noble capacity.

She never did retire.

Joyce was a wonderful mother and grandmother and her first love was her children.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward; husband Almus; and a granddaughter, Lilly Ann.

Survivors include her mother, Lynna Mae Barnett, Gower, Mo., two children, Annie Allen, Liberty, Mo., and Zac Allen, Rushville, Mo., Diana Vasut (Bob), Gower, Mo., Kevin Barnett ( Michele), Gower, Mo., two grandchildren, Eli and Macey; other relatives and friends.

Private Family Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.

Graveside Services, with Pastor Larry Williams of Huffman United Methodist Church officiating, will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Christian Burial to follow at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions: The Kidney Cancer Coalition