Joyce Marie Smith December 19, 1942 - January 13, 2019

Joyce M. Smith 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Mosaic life care hospital. She was born December 19, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Thelma and Oscar Bascue. She graduated from Central High School and she worked as a nurse. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Brian Smith, and a brother, Sonny Bascue. Survivors include, daughters, Helena Smith, Candy (Larry) Osborn, Molly Smith, , son, Louis Smith, brothers, Gene Bascue, Marvin Bascue, sisters, Marla VanHoutan, and Connie Justus, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.