Joyce Peek, 77

Joyce Peek of Savannah, MO passed away Saturday, July 18 at Riverside Place in St. Joseph, MO. She was born July 11, 1943 in St. Joseph to Paul and Jessie Smith. Moved to Savannah, Mo in 1945. Attended Savannah High and graduated in 1961. She then attended Hannibal- LaGrange College in Hannibal, Mo. Following she attended Gard's Business College. While there she was asked to be the deputy Circuit Clerk in Savannah with Cameron Fuller. Three years later she began her family having three sons, David, Dennis, and Scott. She was a scorekeeper for softball games and tournaments and soon became the secretary and organizer of the Andrew County Softball Association. During this time, she drove a bus for Headstart and later drove for Savannah School District. She was contacted and asked by Fred Hoffman, Missouri State Commissioner to be Secretary for Missouri State Softball Association and the deputy State Commissioner. She served there for ten years until Mr. Hoffman's death, continuing to tend to Mrs. Hoffman. The next 25 years she served as clerk to three Judges, Eddie Smith, L Glen Zahnd, and Michael Ordnung. While in this position she served as Regional Representative for NW Missouri and served on the Associate Circuit Clerks Association as Secretary, receiving numerous awards and accolades. She also received an appointment from the Missouri State Govenor to serve on the Court Clerks Education Committee for all of Missouri. While on this committee she served as program creator and trainer for Missouri. She received commendations for her service plus presented with the President's Award in 2004. After serving 25 years in the Court System she retired in 2008.

She was a member of Savannah First Baptist Church. She was church pianist and choir Director from 1966 until 2000 leaving that position in 2000. Also, while a member there she served on numerous committees including Church Council, Vacation Bible School as Director, Music Committee, Youth Department Director, and others.

She then joined the Helena Baptist Church where she was Church Treasurer for ten years and

assistant pianist.

She is survived by three sons, Dave (Sara) Peek, Dennis (Leah) Peek, and Scott (Roxanne) Peek; eight grandchildren, Michaela Killkenny, Dayton Peek, Lauren (Joshua) Halvorsen, Taylor Peek, Joshua Peek, Jessica Peek, Connor Peek, and Logan Peek; great-grandchildren, Ivie Schuyler and Josiah Halvorsen; best friend, Pat Frank; second family, Carol Frank, Diana (James) Dean; nieces and nephews, Mary (Jeff) Robertson, Bob (Teri) Drake, Jan Drake; great nieces and nephews, Lindy (Alex) Dicarlo, Kalli (Nick) Brusca, and Corby (Ashley) Robertson; great-great nieces and nephew, Jasper, Kamden, Breken, Benny, Barrett. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Jessie Smith, her grandparents John and Ruby Gibbins and Charles and Hattie Smith, a brother and wife Ronald (Arlene) Smith from Washington.

Service will be 2:00pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO.