Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joyce Poling, 64

Joyce Poling, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 in St. Joseph.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:30 PM

Joyce Poling, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 in St. Joseph. She was born August 22, 1956 in King City, MO, daughter of Julia and Dale Jarvis. She attended school in Helena and lived in the Rural Savannah area during her younger years. Joyce married Roger Poling on August 24, 1990 in St. Joseph at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed her late night rides with her husband Roger, spending time with her grandkids, attending garage sales and scratching lottery tickets. Joyce also often enjoyed a beer in one hand a joint in the other, eating ice chips, dancing at stop signs and salt on everything she ate or drank. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, husband, Roger Poling of the home, daughters, Pamela Crockett, Phyllis Jarvis, both of St. Joseph and Danielle (Matt Jenkins) Fobair of King City, MO, son, Gary (Amy Evans) Fobair of St. Joseph, sisters, Janice Oliver, Phyllis McCoy, both of Savannah, Marsha Weidmeier, Shirley Wertz , brother, Kenny Jarvis, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Leslie, Brittany, Stephen, Cheyenne, Mariah, Vanady, Kobe, Kassidy, Cayden, Stella, Tiki, Kobie Jo, several great-grandchildren, mother in law, Betty Lou Poling, her best friend, Lisa, numerous un biological children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Deacon Josh Fultz officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be held at 5:30. Mrs. Poling will be cremated following services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories