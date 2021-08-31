Joyce Poling, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 in St. Joseph. She was born August 22, 1956 in King City, MO, daughter of Julia and Dale Jarvis. She attended school in Helena and lived in the Rural Savannah area during her younger years. Joyce married Roger Poling on August 24, 1990 in St. Joseph at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed her late night rides with her husband Roger, spending time with her grandkids, attending garage sales and scratching lottery tickets. Joyce also often enjoyed a beer in one hand a joint in the other, eating ice chips, dancing at stop signs and salt on everything she ate or drank. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, husband, Roger Poling of the home, daughters, Pamela Crockett, Phyllis Jarvis, both of St. Joseph and Danielle (Matt Jenkins) Fobair of King City, MO, son, Gary (Amy Evans) Fobair of St. Joseph, sisters, Janice Oliver, Phyllis McCoy, both of Savannah, Marsha Weidmeier, Shirley Wertz , brother, Kenny Jarvis, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Leslie, Brittany, Stephen, Cheyenne, Mariah, Vanady, Kobe, Kassidy, Cayden, Stella, Tiki, Kobie Jo, several great-grandchildren, mother in law, Betty Lou Poling, her best friend, Lisa, numerous un biological children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Deacon Josh Fultz officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be held at 5:30. Mrs. Poling will be cremated following services.