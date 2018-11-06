Joyce Diane “Renee” Wallace

1943-2018

In loving memory of Joyce “Renee” Wallace, 75, of Easton, Missouri who passed away November 2, 2018 at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born September 28, 1943 in Topeka, Kansas, daughter to Harold Glen and Betty Ann (Phillips) Long.

Renee worked as a LPN at the Kaiser Foundation in Lomita, California. Later on, she also worked for H&R Block and was an office manager for a few physicians and a law firm, but what she loved most was being a mother and grandmother.

In December 1966 she married Ronald L. Wallace of Forest City, Missouri. Renee loved her family, enjoyed researching family genealogy and making family photo books. She also loved to read, and she greatly enjoyed and loved her pets.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Ermine and Rosealie Wallace; sister-in-law, Eula Mae Kush; brothers-in-law, Gene Kush, Gerald Bomar, Earl Shannon and Robert Marcum.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald L. Wallace; three children, Daniel Wallace (Ann), Elizabeth Wallace and Darren Wallace; sister, Sharon Marcum; sisters-in-law, Joy Shannon and Vicki Taylor (Gary); 4 grandchildren, Dakota and Nicole Wallace and Trevor and Laura Kincaid; and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.