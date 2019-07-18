Clear
Joyce Rochambeau, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri

Obituary
Joyce Rochambeau
1927-2019

Joyce Rochambeau, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
She was born July 6, 1927 in DeKalb, Missouri.
Joyce married Richard Rochambeau August 24, 1951. He preceded her in death November 21, 2006.
She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, where she served as church librarian for 33 years. Joyce was also a member of Y Women, where she was honored as woman of excellence, Christian Women’s Fellowship, St. Joseph Garden Club and Leah Spratt Charitable Trust.
She enjoyed reading, and was a published author of the children’s book “The Elephant Way”. Joyce also enjoyed movies and traveling.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Gladys (Linville) Word; and brother, Kenneth Word.
Survivors include children, Rene (Jeff), Rick (Lori), Rhonda (Larry) grandchildren, Brent, Sean, Alyssa, Kelsey and Jacey; niece, Jennifer and nephew, Jeff.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Children’s Literacy Foundation of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

