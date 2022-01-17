Joyce Thimjon, 76

Waking up at Joyce’s house on a holiday meant discovering the warm smells of home-made

caramel rolls, hot chocolate with extra whipped topping for the grandkids and hot coffee at the ready

the minute your feet hit the floor. From that first amazing hug, Joyce let you know you were loved, she

was excited to see you, and a day of joy and love awaited you.

On December 19, 2021, Joyce passed away, just one day shy of her 77 th birthday. Born in Fergus

Falls, Minnesota to George and Gladys Schulz, few in her tiny town would have predicted the life Joyce

would lead with her best friend and husband of 55 years, Darrel at her side. Together, they traveled to

more than 8 countries and all 50 states, often pulling a camper. She was known to pack

ham/jelly/cheese sandwiches for a picnic and a myriad of home-baked cookies tucked in a cooler. She

wasn’t a woman who took many risks but did fly 20+ hours to Korea to visit her son when he was in the

army, and zip lined with Darrel a few years ago in Central America.

Content to sit in a room and enjoy the banter of family and friends around her, Joyce prided

herself on making the simple, magnificent. She often said her education was just enough to get by - a

statement that downplayed a shrewd and crafty brain, particularly effective in card games or finding a

great deal! She could be persistent in her beliefs, had her own mind about the ways/means of life, but

was, without a doubt, one of the greatest listeners you would ever meet. When you spoke with Joyce, it

always seemed as if you mattered. Mostly, because you did.

To hear Joyce tell it, the minute she held her daughter DeAnn in her arms, she knew exactly how

her life would be, and was content with it. Having DeAnn as a daughter meant having someone to share

her joy of caring for others, a partner to pull off creative and fun-filled events, and someone she could

share endless hours of laughs. Earliest memories for DeAnn are of snuggling with mom in an old brown

chair, wrapped in a fluffy white blanket listening to Joyce read the Little House on the Prairie series

aloud. Watching DeAnn become a mother filled Joyce with pride. And, between them, there was a

special bond that told you DeAnn wasn’t just a daughter, but a friend.

DeAnn’s marriage to Thad ushered in decades more of laughter, secret jokes, long

conversations, and a confidante Joyce never anticipated. For many years, Christmases weren’t complete

without a prank pulled by Thad either on Joyce, or on someone else – both resulting in Joyce’s laughter.

They even survived living under the same roof for a while in Denver!

With her son Dean, Joyce realized love sometimes meant letting go and being present for the

ride! When he wanted to play football, Joyce (hardly an athlete herself) played catch with him in the

backyard. When he became interested in Motorcycle racing, she cast her fear of his safety aside and

sewed his racing leathers so that they could last one more season. And when he became a father to Ben

and Aidan, she settled into the role of teacher, showing him how to hem pants, pick out shoes that fit

wide feet and how being a good parent didn’t mean being perfect, it just meant being there, whenever

your child needed you. Dean’s marriage to DiAnna brought Joyce a partner in flowers, gardening AND

finding ways to keep Dean’s adrenaline-seeking hobbies to a minimum!

Being a mom was fulfilling, but grandma was the role made uniquely for Joyce. Collin, Joyah,

Ben and Aidan have many special moments that made Grandma or Mimom special to them, but all

recall the joy of seeing Joyce come for a visit, yellow case in hand. Inside that yellow case would be hot

wheels, crayons, paint/brushes, or some new game she was excited to play with them. 19 years of

memories followed including pulling off a perfect 28 in cribbage, only to have grandma STILL beat you a

few minutes later, making a special quilt with Mimom that won grand champion at the fair, watching a

movie in her basement, while she served kettle corn, popcorn, caramel corn (depending upon each

child’s preference) to the grandkids in their own special bowls, or sharing a quiet conversation with

Mimom in your room, showing her the new music you had been practicing. In a thousand ways, Joyce

made sure these moments made each of her grandchildren know the gift they were to her. And, in the

process, what a gift she was to each of them.

In the latter part of her life, she and Darrel relocated to St Joseph, Missouri, where she would

lean more fully into serving her church. She dove into volunteer work or in the service of friends or

neighbors who could use a little help or a kind word of encouragement. Her gift to craft found new

purpose as she found a kindred spirit in the women who comprised the church quilting group and

together they donated hundreds of quilts and other items for sale at the church auction to serve families

in need.

And by her side, Darrel remained a true and faithful partner. Together they made houses homes

from Colorado to Hawaii and built enduring friendships along the way. Theirs was a marriage that

worked not just because they loved each other, but because they genuinely loved being together. Doing

projects around the house, donating their time together or simply eating breakfast at Le Peep, they

were inseparable. To know Joyce, meant you knew Darrel. They were a powerful team unified in their

faith.

Loving mother, mother-in-law, wife, grandma, friend, cookie baker, memory creator, connector

of people, quilter are all words that would humble Joyce if she heard others describe her in such a way.

Yet she earned them all, and none more than rock of faith. Her faith was true and trusting and in her 77

years, she did not fear death, for she knew what awaited her. And, today, she celebrates in the glory of

heaven, rewarded for a beautiful life well-lived.

Joyce leaves behind her loving family and sister Jean Feagans. Her parents preceded her in

death. For those touched by Joyce’s life, a memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December

28 th at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To honor

her memory, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran School.