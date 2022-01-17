Joyce Thimjon, 76

Waking up at Joyce’s house on a holiday meant discovering the warm smells of home-made
caramel rolls, hot chocolate with extra whipped topping for the grandkids and hot coffee at the ready
the minute your feet hit the floor. From that first amazing hug, Joyce let you know you were loved, she
was excited to see you, and a day of joy and love awaited you.
On December 19, 2021, Joyce passed away, just one day shy of her 77 th birthday. Born in Fergus
Falls, Minnesota to George and Gladys Schulz, few in her tiny town would have predicted the life Joyce
would lead with her best friend and husband of 55 years, Darrel at her side. Together, they traveled to
more than 8 countries and all 50 states, often pulling a camper. She was known to pack
ham/jelly/cheese sandwiches for a picnic and a myriad of home-baked cookies tucked in a cooler. She
wasn’t a woman who took many risks but did fly 20+ hours to Korea to visit her son when he was in the
army, and zip lined with Darrel a few years ago in Central America.
Content to sit in a room and enjoy the banter of family and friends around her, Joyce prided
herself on making the simple, magnificent. She often said her education was just enough to get by - a
statement that downplayed a shrewd and crafty brain, particularly effective in card games or finding a
great deal! She could be persistent in her beliefs, had her own mind about the ways/means of life, but
was, without a doubt, one of the greatest listeners you would ever meet. When you spoke with Joyce, it
always seemed as if you mattered. Mostly, because you did.
To hear Joyce tell it, the minute she held her daughter DeAnn in her arms, she knew exactly how
her life would be, and was content with it. Having DeAnn as a daughter meant having someone to share
her joy of caring for others, a partner to pull off creative and fun-filled events, and someone she could
share endless hours of laughs. Earliest memories for DeAnn are of snuggling with mom in an old brown
chair, wrapped in a fluffy white blanket listening to Joyce read the Little House on the Prairie series
aloud. Watching DeAnn become a mother filled Joyce with pride. And, between them, there was a
special bond that told you DeAnn wasn’t just a daughter, but a friend.
DeAnn’s marriage to Thad ushered in decades more of laughter, secret jokes, long
conversations, and a confidante Joyce never anticipated. For many years, Christmases weren’t complete
without a prank pulled by Thad either on Joyce, or on someone else – both resulting in Joyce’s laughter.
They even survived living under the same roof for a while in Denver!
With her son Dean, Joyce realized love sometimes meant letting go and being present for the
ride! When he wanted to play football, Joyce (hardly an athlete herself) played catch with him in the
backyard. When he became interested in Motorcycle racing, she cast her fear of his safety aside and
sewed his racing leathers so that they could last one more season. And when he became a father to Ben
and Aidan, she settled into the role of teacher, showing him how to hem pants, pick out shoes that fit
wide feet and how being a good parent didn’t mean being perfect, it just meant being there, whenever
your child needed you. Dean’s marriage to DiAnna brought Joyce a partner in flowers, gardening AND
finding ways to keep Dean’s adrenaline-seeking hobbies to a minimum!
Being a mom was fulfilling, but grandma was the role made uniquely for Joyce. Collin, Joyah,
Ben and Aidan have many special moments that made Grandma or Mimom special to them, but all
recall the joy of seeing Joyce come for a visit, yellow case in hand. Inside that yellow case would be hot
wheels, crayons, paint/brushes, or some new game she was excited to play with them. 19 years of
memories followed including pulling off a perfect 28 in cribbage, only to have grandma STILL beat you a
few minutes later, making a special quilt with Mimom that won grand champion at the fair, watching a
movie in her basement, while she served kettle corn, popcorn, caramel corn (depending upon each
child’s preference) to the grandkids in their own special bowls, or sharing a quiet conversation with
Mimom in your room, showing her the new music you had been practicing. In a thousand ways, Joyce
made sure these moments made each of her grandchildren know the gift they were to her. And, in the
process, what a gift she was to each of them.
In the latter part of her life, she and Darrel relocated to St Joseph, Missouri, where she would
lean more fully into serving her church. She dove into volunteer work or in the service of friends or
neighbors who could use a little help or a kind word of encouragement. Her gift to craft found new
purpose as she found a kindred spirit in the women who comprised the church quilting group and
together they donated hundreds of quilts and other items for sale at the church auction to serve families
in need.
And by her side, Darrel remained a true and faithful partner. Together they made houses homes
from Colorado to Hawaii and built enduring friendships along the way. Theirs was a marriage that
worked not just because they loved each other, but because they genuinely loved being together. Doing
projects around the house, donating their time together or simply eating breakfast at Le Peep, they
were inseparable. To know Joyce, meant you knew Darrel. They were a powerful team unified in their
faith.
Loving mother, mother-in-law, wife, grandma, friend, cookie baker, memory creator, connector
of people, quilter are all words that would humble Joyce if she heard others describe her in such a way.
Yet she earned them all, and none more than rock of faith. Her faith was true and trusting and in her 77
years, she did not fear death, for she knew what awaited her. And, today, she celebrates in the glory of
heaven, rewarded for a beautiful life well-lived.
Joyce leaves behind her loving family and sister Jean Feagans. Her parents preceded her in
death. For those touched by Joyce’s life, a memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December
28 th at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To honor
her memory, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran School.