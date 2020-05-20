Clear
Joye Nadine Rhodes, 88

Service: Thursday, May 21st, 2020 3:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Joye N. Rhodes, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Joye was born September 8, 1931 to Otto and Roma (Jeffers) Brinton in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married Robert "Bob" Rhodes on May 30, 1948 in Troy, Kansas. Bob preceded her in death on November 3, 1999.

Joye graduated from Missouri Western State University and was an elementary school teacher at Edison and Eugene Field Elementary Schools. She was a member of South Park Methodist Church.

In their retirement years, Joye and Bob bought a camper and traveled the country. She loved to fish and spend time with her children, grandchildren and friends.

Joye was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Bob Rhodes, daughter; Randi Banker, son; Denny Rhodes and brother; Gary Brinton.

Survivors include daughters; Jana Cook (Bruce Veale) and Darla (James) Hunt, son-in-law; Fred Banker, daughter-in-law; Charlotte Rhodes, grandchildren; Andy (Kristin), and Brian (Amy) Banker, Danny (Emily Peters) and Dusty Rhodes, Kelly and Corey (Rebecca) Cook, Amanda (Joe) Ueligger, Fisher (Katie Bowe) Capps, and 15 "GREAT" grandchildren.

Memorial Service with Live Streaming will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, May 21st at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rex Strayer officiating.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the March of Dimes in Joye's memory.

