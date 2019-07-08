Juanda Carolyn (Wallace) Steward, 91, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Cameron, Missouri- Juanda Carolyn (Wallace) Steward, 91, Cameron, passed away on July 7, 2019.

Juanda was born on February 15, 1928 to Eugene Jerome Wallace and Greeta Velzora Zimmerman Wallace. She grew up on the Wallace near Cameron and attended Deer Creek County School and Cameron High School, where she was in music activities, drum and bugle corp. Juanda attended Springfield State College, where she met her best friend Dimple.

Juanda taught at Plum Creek School near Mirabile, for 5 years. The later assistant at Kidder School, assistant aide at State School #19 and Parkview Elementary.

Juanda married William Forrest Steward on December 25, 1947 at her parent’s home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; twin sister, Juanita Catherine and 2 sisters;and 3 brothers.

Juanda was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron.

Surviving are her children: Bill (Linda), Gallatin, Paul (Judee), Republic, Noel, Lu Verne, IA and Lisa (Jim) West, Weatherby; sisters, Nancy Ann McMillian and Mary Jane Lumpkin; 11 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; many of relative and numerous friends, especially her long loving friend, Dimple Lute, Nevada, MO.

Juanda was a hardworking, loving wife and mother. She adored her grandchildren and looked forward to each of her great-grandchildren being born. She dearly loved the Lord and when she could no longer attend church, she listened to her bible tapes and her sacred music.

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations to the First Christian Church, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.