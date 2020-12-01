Juanita D. Meng 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home. She was born May 19, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Lorene and Russell Griffin. She attended Central High School. She worked at Stetson Hats for 30 years, & Bon Ton Cleaners with her husband, Ron for another 30 years. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, fishing, and she had a massive collection of Teddy Bears. She was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church. Juanita was preceded in death by husband, Ronald Meng on October 15, 2020, her parents, Russell Griffin, and her mother, which she was very close too, Mellie "Lorene" Bartch, and two brothers. Survivors include: daughter, Cheri (Stan) Dedman, Plattsburg, MO, sons, David Meng, Topeka, KS, and Ricky Meng, St. Joseph, daughter in law, Dianna Meng, and eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday with funeral and live stream services following starting at 2 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home, Cheri Dedman officiating. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Three Oaks Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.