Juanita "Jonnie" Carlson was born July 9, on her father's birthday, in the year of 1926 in Waco, TX. The family moved to California when she was 11 years old. Jonnie was a graduate of Sequoia High School, Redwood, CA. in January 1944. Keith was in California preparing to ship out for duty with the Army and met Jonnie at the church she attended. He always related the story that he told his buddy that he met the girl he was going to marry. So later in 1944, May 9 to be exact, the couple took a train headed for Kansas, his home and stopped in Reno, NV to be married in a church there. They made their home in KS for several years then moved back to CA in 1948, returning to KS in 1956 until their final move to Wisconsin.

Jonnie was a life-long home keeper and seamstress, sewing through the years for many customers and keeping her family in great stitching. Outside the home she worked as bookkeeper for Singer Sewing Machine Co., the Doniphan Co, Treasurer's Office, the local electric co-op, REA. Keith and Jonnie lived most of their married life in and around Troy, KS. In 2001 they relocated to Plover/Stevens Point, WI to be near daughter, Marcia, due to Keith's declining health. He died later that year and Jonnie continued living in Wisconsin making friends and doing volunteer work as a Foster Grandparent at the Roosevelt Elementary School, Plover, WI.

During her widowed years Jonnie took painting classes at the local senior center and blessed her family and friends with her artwork making personalized greeting cards marking their special occasions.

In 2014, after she was unable to live alone, Jonnie joined the family at Whispering Pines, Plover. The staff at Whispering Pines made her final years comfortable, full of fun and music and wonderful home-cooked meals! They really loved her as their own. Jonnie had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, knowing that His death and resurrection was her only way to eternal life and now she is just seeing for herself the truth and rewards of that amazing Love.

Juanita is survived by her brother, Wendell Perkins, Lodi, CA 3 Children: Dennis (Julie) Carlson, St. Joseph, MO; Gordon (Amy Lou) Carlson, Parkville, MO; and Marcia (Byron) Elder, Plover, WI; 14 Grandchildren: Sarah (Gary) Perman, Northglenn, CO; Katherine (Greg) Vogel, Anne (Phil) Kruthoff, Abigail (Andrew) Carey, Megan (Richard "Boomer") Karch, all living in Wisconsin; Israel (Nicki) Elder, Leavenworth, KS; Brian Walker, Wathena, KS; Joshua (Jessica) Elder, Phoenix, AZ; Amy Jo (Gary) Masters, Troy, KS; Robbie Carlson, Blair, KS; Lauren (Matthew) Prichett, St. Joseph, MO; Lennon, McCartney and Sadie Carlson, Parkville, MO 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Keith, brother Leonard Perkins, granddaughter Madelynn Vogel and grandson Raiden Elder.

Jonnie's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses that have so kindly cared for her with special thanks to Dr. Onitilo and Dr. Lillis at Marshfield Clinic, Stevens Point who got her through lymphoma last year.

Hospice, through Ascension at Home was amazing support in Jonnie's final days. Our time together was short, but you all helped so much. Thank you. Also, a special thanks to Plover Taxi for their excellent service.

Words cannot begin to express our thanks to the staff at Whispering Pines. You made Mom feel so loved and special. I am afraid to begin naming names because someone will be missed and each and every one of you is appreciated. You know who you are!

Finally, thanks to Shuda Funeral Chapels in Wisconsin and Harman-Rohde Homes in Kansas. You folks make a hard life situation much easier.

Friends and family may gather to share memories from 4-6PM on Sunday May 12, 2019 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home - 310 Fremont St., Wathena, KS. Friends may call after 12 noon Sunday. Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Monday May 13, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Robinson, KS.

Memorials: Gideon Society.