Juanita "Nita" Flores-Card, 85

Service: Thursday, June 5th, 2020 5:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations & Funerals. 2335 St. Joseph Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1934-2020

Juanita “Nita” Flores-Card, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born December 27, 1934 to Bardomiano and Maria (Cordero) Flores in Atchison, Kansas.
Nita graduated from Atchison High School in 1952.
She married Fred Card in April 1971. They had two daughters. They divorced in October 1975.
Nita had many jobs, including main control technician for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister, a member of Altar Society, the sewing circle, and choir.
Nita enjoyed singing, being involved with the church, spending time with family and especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Andrea Sanchez, Marie Jiminez, Barbara Lister; brothers, Manuel Flores, Joseph Flores, Viviano Flores, and Celestine “Sal” Flores.
Survivors include daughters, Annette Murphy (Dale) and Carla Card; sister, Irma Flores; grandchildren, Noah Hughes, Shianne Huninghake (Mike); great-grandson, Brayden Nicholson; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebration of life 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Parish rosary to follow, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Children's Tumor Foundation, https://join.ctf.org/team/288823 .

A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
