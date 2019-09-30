Juanita "Peggy"'s Obituary

Juanita "Peggy" Violett Kernes 80, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. She was born June 4, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Erma and Carroll Bennett. She attended Benton High School, and worked at Sherwood Medical, Wal-Mart, and Taco Johns. Peggy was a very selfless and caring person. She loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Coral Noland and Stella Manthe, and nephews, James Noland and James Derry. Survivors include, brother, Carroll (Brenda) Bennett Jr., Saint Joseph, nieces, Coral (Jake) Kovac, and Nancy (Bill) Derry, St. Joseph, MO, nephews, Charlie (Lisa) Noland, Duncan, OK, and David Noland, St. Joseph, other numerous nieces and nephews, with best friends, Maggie and Charlie. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.