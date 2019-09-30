Clear

Juanita "Peggy" Violett Kernes 80, of Saint Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Monday, September 30, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, October 01, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Juanita "Peggy"'s Obituary
Juanita "Peggy" Violett Kernes 80, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. She was born June 4, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Erma and Carroll Bennett. She attended Benton High School, and worked at Sherwood Medical, Wal-Mart, and Taco Johns. Peggy was a very selfless and caring person. She loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Coral Noland and Stella Manthe, and nephews, James Noland and James Derry. Survivors include, brother, Carroll (Brenda) Bennett Jr., Saint Joseph, nieces, Coral (Jake) Kovac, and Nancy (Bill) Derry, St. Joseph, MO, nephews, Charlie (Lisa) Noland, Duncan, OK, and David Noland, St. Joseph, other numerous nieces and nephews, with best friends, Maggie and Charlie. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.

