Jude Thaddeus Pinzino

March 1, 1938 - October 17, 2018

Jude Thaddeus Pinzino, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Pleasant View in Rockport, Missouri.

Jude was born on March 1, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Emilio "Jimmy" and Violet (Dunbar) Pinzino. He attended Christian Brothers High School and graduated from Lafayette High School.

Mr. Pinzino proudly served his country in the United States Air Guard 1955-1963.

After thirty-five years, Jude retired from Mead, formerly WesTab. He was most proud of following in his family's footsteps at Dante's Restaurant.

Jude was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Faith and family were always important to him and enjoyed sharing stories.

Jude is survived by his children, Dina (Eddie) Ridley, Emilio (Wendy) Pinzino, Amy (Edward) Selman and Frank (Nicole) Pinzino; twenty grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jude was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Foster, Beverly Butler, Rita Ford and Salvatore Pinzino and granddaughter, Jessica Johnson.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday at Cathedral of St. Joseph, where a Rosary will be held prior at 10:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 11:00 AM Sunday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor-Kansas City.