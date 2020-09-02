Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judith Ann (Hawkins) Emmons, 59

Visitation: Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Graveside Service: Friday, September 4th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Judith Ann (Hawkins) Emmons
1961-2020

Judith Ann (Hawkins) Emmons, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.
She was born May 9, 1961 in Azusa, California to John and Gwen (Ramage) Hawkins.
Judith enjoyed working with show horses, cooking, gardening, fishing, animals, but most of all, spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diana Keller; and brother, David Hawkins.
Survivors include children, William Crumm, Eleana Emmons (Harold Gray, Jr.), Henry Emmons, IV; grandchildren, Acen Ulrich, Kingden Ulrich-Crumm, Kaylor Gray, Syrus Gray; brother, Jack Hawkins (Joy); sister, Brenda Hawkins; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Cooler conditions will be found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories