Judith Ann (Hawkins) Emmons

1961-2020

Judith Ann (Hawkins) Emmons, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.

She was born May 9, 1961 in Azusa, California to John and Gwen (Ramage) Hawkins.

Judith enjoyed working with show horses, cooking, gardening, fishing, animals, but most of all, spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diana Keller; and brother, David Hawkins.

Survivors include children, William Crumm, Eleana Emmons (Harold Gray, Jr.), Henry Emmons, IV; grandchildren, Acen Ulrich, Kingden Ulrich-Crumm, Kaylor Gray, Syrus Gray; brother, Jack Hawkins (Joy); sister, Brenda Hawkins; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.